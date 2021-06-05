American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 89,565 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.55% of American Campus Communities worth $32,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $45,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

ACC stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

