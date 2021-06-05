American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 89,565 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.55% of American Campus Communities worth $32,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $45,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACC stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

