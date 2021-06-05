American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Lifted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.76.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

