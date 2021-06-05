American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Raises Dividend to $14.00 Per Share

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) declared a None dividend on Friday, May 28th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 14.00 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

American Financial Group stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $219,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 203,955 shares of company stock worth $26,461,265 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

