American Financial Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 13,981 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 10,823% compared to the typical volume of 128 call options.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,914,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,461,265. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after acquiring an additional 193,432 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,070,000 after purchasing an additional 154,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,883,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American Financial Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

AFG stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.29. 1,329,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,748. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.65. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.94.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $14.00 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

