American International Group Inc. Acquires 3,469 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of TG Therapeutics worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 871,567 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,836 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,354,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $66,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $35.17 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

