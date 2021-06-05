American International Group Inc. Acquires 4,446 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,542 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 714.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after buying an additional 2,094,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth $5,242,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 66,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.98. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXC. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.