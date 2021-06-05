American International Group Inc. Buys 8,370 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of The Macerich worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in The Macerich by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in The Macerich by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in The Macerich by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.27.

NYSE MAC opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.