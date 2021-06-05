American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $329.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

