American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.31.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $111.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

