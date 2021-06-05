American International Group Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. CWM LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,359 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 37,516 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.82.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $159.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

