American International Group Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $77.30 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

