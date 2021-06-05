American International Group Inc. Has $3.47 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,121 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $846,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 737,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 14.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.51.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,861.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

