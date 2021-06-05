American International Group Inc. Has $3.52 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,511 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

