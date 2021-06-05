American International Group Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,381 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Sealed Air worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $344,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 60.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 702,384 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 597,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 41.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.78. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $58.67.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

