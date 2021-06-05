American International Group Inc. Has $3.96 Million Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,609 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISH. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 541.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044. Company insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

