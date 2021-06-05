American International Group Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in F5 Networks by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $188.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $640,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,063.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,504 shares of company stock worth $4,089,705. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.93.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

