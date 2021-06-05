American International Group Inc. Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

