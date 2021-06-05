American International Group Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

NYSE:HBI opened at $19.36 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.