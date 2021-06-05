American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,134 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 392.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 206,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 102,308 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $3,699,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,992 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

