American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274,695 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth about $57,211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,998,000 after buying an additional 843,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Shares of BEPC opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

BEPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.