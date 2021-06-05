American International Group Inc. Purchases 2,466 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,352,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,446,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after purchasing an additional 690,286 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,124,115.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $72.79 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.