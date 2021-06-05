American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Twist Bioscience worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $96.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.69. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $214.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.16.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $282,737.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,812.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total value of $279,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,295,084.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,627 shares of company stock valued at $13,903,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

