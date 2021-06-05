American International Group Inc. Raises Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,391.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 521,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 500,510 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,461,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $37.16.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

