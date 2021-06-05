American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Moderna by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Moderna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $206.07 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $207.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $203,736,201.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $261,872,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $605,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,164,235 shares of company stock valued at $284,298,997. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.