American International Group Inc. Sells 1,051 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Allegion by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

