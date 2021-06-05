American International Group Inc. Sells 1,669 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNR stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $70.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.87.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

