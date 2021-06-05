American International Group Inc. Sells 2,378 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth $1,699,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 357,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 212,486 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.16, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

