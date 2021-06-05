American International Group Inc. Sells 2,816 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Alcoa worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Alcoa by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 388.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,370 shares of company stock worth $10,214,547.

Shares of AA stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

