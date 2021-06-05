American International Group Inc. Sells 3,292 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after buying an additional 1,316,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Mosaic by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after buying an additional 1,003,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $30,325,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.86.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

