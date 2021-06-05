American International Group Inc. Sells 58,797 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,797 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 67.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

IVZ opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 870,488 shares of company stock worth $23,207,401. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.