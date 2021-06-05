American International Group Inc. Sells 6,425 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Macy’s worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Macy’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Macy’s by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Macy’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M opened at $17.94 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

