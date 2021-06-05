American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.32. American River Bankshares shares last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 2,802 shares trading hands.

AMRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in American River Bankshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American River Bankshares by 14.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American River Bankshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American River Bankshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in American River Bankshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

