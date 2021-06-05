American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock Holdings Increased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 415.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 755,973 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.87% of American Software worth $19,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in American Software by 441.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 93,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of American Software by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,647 shares of company stock worth $406,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $635.56 million, a PE ratio of 98.20 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.18. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $21.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

AMSWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

