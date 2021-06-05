Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP opened at $265.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of -603.19 and a beta of 1.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $269.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.10.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.