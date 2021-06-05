Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lessened by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $3,453,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 14.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.13. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

