Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,854 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 4.0% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 114.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Amphenol by 72.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 65,369 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $1,085,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 58.0% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Amphenol by 106.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of APH traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,846. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.