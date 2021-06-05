Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Lowered by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,947 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,410,000 after buying an additional 795,033 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $116,175,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI stock opened at $165.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.57. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $166.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

