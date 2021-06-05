Analysts Anticipate American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $475.15 Million

Brokerages expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report sales of $475.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.50 million to $485.80 million. American Woodmark posted sales of $390.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after acquiring an additional 136,187 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,046,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 10.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,743,000 after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 17.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 367,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $84.70 on Friday. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

