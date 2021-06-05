Analysts Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report $26.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.17 billion to $27.48 billion. Comcast posted sales of $23.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $112.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.27 billion to $114.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $120.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $116.42 billion to $124.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

CMCSA stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $261.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Comcast by 1,318.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Comcast by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.