Analysts Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to report $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.01. CSX posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in CSX by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 89,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in CSX by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.70. CSX has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Shares of CSX are set to split on Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 28th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.