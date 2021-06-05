Analysts Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.48 Billion

Brokerages expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to post $4.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.59 billion and the lowest is $4.36 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $20.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISH. Truist increased their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044 in the last 90 days. 54.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,813,000 after purchasing an additional 229,708 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after buying an additional 1,338,224 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 15.6% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,569,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,220,000 after purchasing an additional 482,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

DISH opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.15. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

