Analysts Anticipate Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to Post $0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endeavor Group.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.92.

NYSE:EDR opened at 29.17 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 23.25 and a 1 year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

