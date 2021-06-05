Analysts Anticipate Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $483.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report sales of $483.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500.20 million and the lowest is $467.00 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $349.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KTB. UBS Group raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

KTB stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.