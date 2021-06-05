Analysts Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.91 Million

Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will announce $193.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.30 million and the lowest is $192.26 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $184.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $783.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $757.27 million to $796.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $886.96 million, with estimates ranging from $846.55 million to $925.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $557.56.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,070 shares of company stock worth $15,418,059. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,825,000 after acquiring an additional 30,008 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,225,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX opened at $450.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $486.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

