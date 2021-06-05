Analysts Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce $11.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.55 million to $13.34 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $1.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 619.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $52.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $59.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $108.01 million, with estimates ranging from $52.59 million to $167.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,103,000 after buying an additional 1,428,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $22,496,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,510,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after acquiring an additional 525,800 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,275,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 527.8% in the first quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 436,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 366,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.