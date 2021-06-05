Analysts Anticipate Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to report $17.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.80 million and the highest is $18.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year sales of $84.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $85.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $183.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $242.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,993,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sally Frykman sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $29,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,910 shares in the company, valued at $329,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,439,356 shares of company stock worth $54,974,325 over the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

