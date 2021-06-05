Analysts Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will post sales of $56.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.76 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $9.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 478.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $258.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.21 million to $282.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $558.88 million, with estimates ranging from $442.76 million to $635.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.39) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $57.66 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 158,523 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2,139.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 92,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 88,521 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,345,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.