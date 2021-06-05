Analysts Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Brokerages expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to announce sales of $3.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $13.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

FIS stock opened at $146.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a PE ratio of -386.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $2,952,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

