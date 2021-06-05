Analysts Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FGBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director William K. Hood purchased 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $83,011.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

FGBI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.43. 6,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,355. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $198.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.45. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

